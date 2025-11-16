Man injured during altercation in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following an altercation between young people in the city.

At approximately 2.10am this morning, it was reported that a large group of young people were fighting in the Artillery Street area.

The young people dispersed from the area, prior to officers arrival and one male, believed to be involved in the altercation, was located with an injury to his head.

Enquiries are continuing to determine a motive and who was involved and Police believe weapons were used during this disturbance.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed suspicious behaviour, is asked to contact police on 101.