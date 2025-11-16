Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Strabane investigating racially motivated hate crime

Police in Strabane are investigating what they describe as a “racially motivated hate crime” that occurred yesterday afternoon.

It was reported that a man delivering leaflets in the Ballycolman Avenue/Columban Terrace area, at around 3.45pm, was verbally abused then physically assaulted by a man who had stopped and got out of a grey coloured car.

The attacker also took the man’s mobile phone before getting back into his car and driving off in the direction of Bridge Street.

He was described as being approximately 30 years of age, 5’ 11” tall, of heavy build with a short beard and brown hair and was wearing a dark top and spoke with a local accent.

Police say the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101.

