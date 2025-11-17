Anger is ‘palpable’ over water outages in Inishowen – Cllr Murray

The anger felt over water supply issues in Inishowen is palpable.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says many families entered day three of no water today, and that it simply isn’t good enough.

It is expected that the issue will be fixed this afternoon, with Uisce Eireann saying that crews are on the ground to see the problem fixed.

However, Cllr Murray said the goalposts were continuously moved over the weekend:

Uisce Eireann has released the following statement:

Uisce Éireann wishes to acknowledge the recent water supply disruptions experienced in parts of the Buncrana area over the weekend.

Over the course of the weekend the Slavery Water Treatment Plant supplying Buncrana was affected by several unrelated operational issues. These included air locking on the raw water intake pipeline, power interruptions at the treatment facility and shutdown due to the malfunction of pump at the plant. Each of these issues impacted the plant’s ability to maintain normal production.

Crews worked continuously to resolve each incident as it occurred. Given the number of issues arising at the same time, additional time was required to fully restore production and stabilise the network. An alternative water supply remains in place at Buncrana Fire Station to support impacted customers.

Water treatment is now operating normally, and the supply network is recovering. Some customers may continue to experience low pressure or intermittent supply today while the network refills and rebalances.

Uisce Éireann apologises for the inconvenience caused by these outages and thanks customers for their patience and cooperation.