Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

A West Donegal councillor is calling on Glenties Municipal District to set up a meeting with the co-op on Tory Island to discuss the fire service.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s important that a meeting take place as quickly as possible as part of what he says is an ongoing quest to secure equality for

the islands.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig told the meeting the islands off Donegal have a scaled down ‘green light’ emergency service.

However, he believes they deserve a full blue light emergency service as much as the mainland: