Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

A West Donegal councillor is calling on Glenties Municipal District to set up a meeting with the co-op on Tory Island to discuss the fire service.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s important that a meeting take place as quickly as possible as part of what he says is an ongoing quest to secure equality for

the islands.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig told the meeting the islands off Donegal have a scaled down ‘green light’ emergency service.

However, he believes they deserve a full blue light emergency service as much as the mainland:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
Paul Sherwood Photographer paul@sherwood.ie 00 353 87 230 9096 Irish Hospice Foundation. November 2025
News

Irish Hospice Foundation calls on the people of Donegal to support Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week 2025

17 November 2025
Irish Water 1
News

Mains repair works may cause disruptions to Aughanursan water supply

17 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube