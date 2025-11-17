Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Irish Hospice Foundation calls on the people of Donegal to support Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week 2025

Paul Sherwood Photographer paul@sherwood.ie 00 353 87 230 9096
Irish Hospice Foundation.
November 2025

The Irish Childhood Bereavement Network and the Irish Hospice Foundation are calling on the people of Donegal to get involved in Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week .

The “Children Grieve Too” campaign has been launched to show that, when families, communities, and professionals have access to accurate, up-to-date information about childhood bereavement, they are better equipped to help children navigate their grief.

In collaboration with Children’s Books Ireland, ICBN will publish a specially curated Reading List designed to help local organisations create bereaved children’s “Book Nooks”.

Local events will also be taking place in healthcare settings, schools, family resource centres, and community venues.

Communities and organisations can get involved by hosting displays in workplaces, sharing campaign materials, organising webinar viewings, creating Book Nooks, or joining the conversation on social media using #BCAW2025 and #ChildrenGrieveToo.

Free BCAW resource packs are available to order, and full details on events can be found at childhoodbereavement.ie/bcaw/

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
Advertisement

News

Irish Hospice Foundation calls on the people of Donegal to support Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week 2025

17 November 2025
Irish Water 1
News

Mains repair works may cause disruptions to Aughanursan water supply

17 November 2025

