Irish Hospice Foundation calls on the people of Donegal to support Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week 2025

The Irish Childhood Bereavement Network and the Irish Hospice Foundation are calling on the people of Donegal to get involved in Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week .

The “Children Grieve Too” campaign has been launched to show that, when families, communities, and professionals have access to accurate, up-to-date information about childhood bereavement, they are better equipped to help children navigate their grief.

In collaboration with Children’s Books Ireland, ICBN will publish a specially curated Reading List designed to help local organisations create bereaved children’s “Book Nooks”.

Local events will also be taking place in healthcare settings, schools, family resource centres, and community venues.

Communities and organisations can get involved by hosting displays in workplaces, sharing campaign materials, organising webinar viewings, creating Book Nooks, or joining the conversation on social media using #BCAW2025 and #ChildrenGrieveToo.

Free BCAW resource packs are available to order, and full details on events can be found at childhoodbereavement.ie/bcaw/