Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is urging shoppers to slow down before making Black Friday purchases, after new research showed high levels of buyer regret.

The survey found that nearly three-quarters of consumers have made unplanned purchases during sales — and almost 60 percent later regretted buying the item.

It says the pressure of limited-time offers can push people into spending more than they intended, and is advising shoppers to make a list, set a budget, and stick to it.

Grainne Griffin from the CCPC has this advice for consumers: