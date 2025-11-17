Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is urging shoppers to slow down before making Black Friday purchases, after new research showed high levels of buyer regret.

The survey found that nearly three-quarters of consumers have made unplanned purchases during sales — and almost 60 percent later regretted buying the item.

It says the pressure of limited-time offers can push people into spending more than they intended, and is advising shoppers to make a list, set a budget, and stick to it.

Grainne Griffin from the CCPC has this advice for consumers:

Top Stories

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
