Executive chair of the SFPA refuses to answer questions about recent court case

 

The Executive Chairperson of the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency has refused to comment on the recent court case in Letterkenny at which a Killybegs based fish processor was acquitted on two charges relating to the alleged failure to ensure the accuracy of weighing equipment, by order of the judge who cited a ack of evidence.

At a meeting of the joint Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs today, Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn questioned the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency about the conclusion of the case following a 10 year investigation.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn asked SFPA Chair Paschal Hayes if there will be a review into the case……………

 

