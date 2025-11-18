Yellow snow and ice warning in place from midnight tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, and Monaghan.

That will come into effect from midnight tonight and run until 12 noon on Thursday.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a similar warning for all six counties in the North.

Drivers are being warned to watch out for hazardous travelling conditions and icy stretches.

Meanwhile, all roads on Donegal County Council’s gritting programme will be treated from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

You can access the council's Winter Dashboard