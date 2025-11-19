All routes on DCC’s gritting programme to be treated this evening and tomorrow morning

Donegal County Council has confirmed all routes designated under the authority’s Winter Maintenance Programme will be gritted from 5 o’clock this evening, and again from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.
A yellow snow and ice alert is in place across Donegal at the moment, and will remain in effect until midday tomorrow.
Donegal gritting route index as follows:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.