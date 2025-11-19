All routes on DCC’s gritting programme to be treated this evening and tomorrow morning

Donegal County Council has confirmed all routes designated under the authority’s Winter Maintenance Programme will be gritted from 5 o’clock this evening, and again from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

A yellow snow and ice alert is in place across Donegal at the moment, and will remain in effect until midday tomorrow.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01 : National Primary North

02 : National Primary Central

03 : National Primary South

04 : Inishowen South

05 : Inishowen East

06 : Inishowen West

07 : Milford South

08 : Milford North

09 : Cill Ulta East

10 : Cill Ulta West

11 : Na Rosa

12 : Binswilly

13 : Stranorlar North

14 : Stranorlar East

15 : Stranorlar West

16 : Donegal West

17 : Donegal North

18 : Donegal South

19 : Donegal National Secondary

BT : Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes

Assume that no road is ice free.