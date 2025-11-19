Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Body-worn cameras being trialled at Derry hospitals following increase of abuse and violence

Body-worn cameras are to be trialled for three months at two Derry hospitals following an increase in incidents of abuse and aggression towards staff.

4,627 instances of physical and verbal abuse towards staff were recorded by the Western Health and Social Care Trust between September 2024 and September 2025, a 6% increase from the previous year and a 27% increase from 2 years ago.

Donna Keenan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals and Chair of the Trust’s Management of Violence and Aggression Group, was speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show.

She says the cameras will only be used when a patient becomes violent and can be forwarded on to the PSNI, if necessary:

