Brexit continues to devastate businesses in the North West – McLaughlin

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that businesses across the North, and particularly in Derry, are being forced to shoulder the consequences of Brexit.

Speaking during an Assembly debate on the Windsor Framework, Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said small and medium-sized businesses are fighting to survive because of a disastrous Brexit deal championed by the DUP.

She said she and the SDLP agree with some of the issues raised on a review of the Framework, but said an opportunity was lost to promote a genuine all-island economy…………