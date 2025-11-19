Buncrana Councillor calls for commitment to full €17 million needed to build Leisure Centre

A Buncrana Councillor has welcomed €2 million funding for the Lesiure Centre but says it is nowhere near the amount required to build the facility.

The announcement was made yesterday by Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue, who said after the detailed design is finished, the project will be ready to be put out to tender.

Cllr Jack Murray says he understands much of the allocation covers the cost of design work already done, with only a portion available to complete detailed design work and move the project forward to the next stage.

Cllr Murray says what is needed is a clear commitment to the full €17 million required to build the Leisure Centre: