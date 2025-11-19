Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana Councillor calls for commitment to full €17 million needed to build Leisure Centre

A Buncrana Councillor has welcomed €2 million funding for the Lesiure Centre but says it is nowhere near the amount required to build the facility.

The announcement was made yesterday by Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue, who said after the detailed design is finished, the project will be ready to be put out to tender.

Cllr Jack Murray says he understands much of the allocation covers the cost of design work already done, with only a portion available to complete detailed design work and move the project forward to the next stage.

Cllr Murray says what is needed is a clear commitment to the full €17 million required to build the Leisure Centre:

Buncrana Leisure 1
News

Buncrana Councillor calls for commitment to full €17 million needed to build Leisure Centre

19 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Two men in PSNI custody in connection with the attack on DCI John Caldwell

19 November 2025
seed
News

McGowan welcomes progress on SEED project in Ballybofey

19 November 2025
cold ice snow weather
News

Status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Donegal

19 November 2025
Advertisement

