Man charged with murdering his mother and killing his father in Cork

A man charged with the murder of his mother and assault causing harm to his father is due to appear before Cork District Court again next week.

25-year-old David Gallagher of Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court this afternoon.

Det Sgt Niall Hayes of Blackrock Garda Station said the accused made no reply when the two charges were put to him earlier today.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said his client is not entitled to make a bail application in the District Court and is consenting to a seven day remand in custody.

Mr Collins-Daly said David Gallagher has been seen assessed by doctors multiple times since Monday and was given medication.

He also recommended Mr Gallagher receive an urgent psychiatric evaluation while in custody.

Judge John King granted the application and remanded David Gallagher in custody to appear before the court again via video link next Wednesday.

59-year-old Stella Gallagher died following the incident on Monday night, while her husband Brian was seriously injured and taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.