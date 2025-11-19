McGowan welcomes progress on SEED project in Ballybofey

The Leas Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is welcoming progress on the SEED project in Ballybofey.

The restoration of the front façade of the former Ritz Cinema, with the building to be refurbished as a three story enterprise facility has now gone to tender, with Cllr Patrick McGowan hoping construction can begin in the spring of next year.

The other elements, which will see a new two storey car park developed, allowing the existing public car park opposite the Balor Arts Centre to be redeveloped into a civic space is currently the subject of a number of compulsory purchase orders.

It now seems likely the overall cost will surpass the original €9 million estimate.

Cllr McGowan says the progress with the Ritz building is significant…………….