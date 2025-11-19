Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear about a trial in two Derry’s Hospital of body warns cameras with a view to reduce the level of verbal and physical abuse of hospital staff. We then discuss children on mobile devices and wearing headphones in restaurants:

There’s Christmas tech advice of your buying for  younger people and we talk to See Her Elected about how women interested in contesting the 2029 local elections should start planning now:

We chat to the author of a new book about dealing with Grief and Chris Ashmore is in with the business news:

Charles OTB
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

19 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

19 November 2025
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management

19 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions across Donegal

19 November 2025
