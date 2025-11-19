Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

The Government is being accused of cowardice and of making ‘a farce’ of the Dáil over its handling of the Occupied Territories Bill.

Opposition parties have submitted a motion for the bill, which would ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian Occupied Territories, to be enacted before Christmas.

They are also calling for services to be included in the bill, which was first proposed in 2018.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward was one of those who co-signed the motion.

He told the Dail the reality is that what is being described as a ceasefire in Gaza is anything but…………