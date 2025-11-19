Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

The Government is being accused of cowardice and of making ‘a farce’ of the Dáil over its handling of the Occupied Territories Bill.

Opposition parties have submitted a motion for the bill, which would ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian Occupied Territories, to be enacted before Christmas.

They are also calling for services to be included in the bill, which was first proposed in 2018.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward was one of those who co-signed the motion.

He told the Dail the reality is that what is being described as a ceasefire in Gaza is anything but…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles OTB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

19 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

19 November 2025
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management

19 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions across Donegal

19 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles OTB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

19 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

19 November 2025
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management

19 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions across Donegal

19 November 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following collision on Ramelton road

19 November 2025
See Her Elected
News, Audio

Renewed push to see more women elected to Donegal County Council

19 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube