Gardaí in Donegal urging motorists to take care on the roads today

Gardaí in Donegal are urging motorists in the county to take care on the roads today.

They say the roads are in poor condition this morning.

Drivers are being asked to drive slowly and leave extra distance between vehicles, avoid over-steering, harsh braking and acceleration.

Motorists should use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin, select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends, use dipped headlights in heavy snow and watch out for vulnerable road users and allow extra space when overtaking them.