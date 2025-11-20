Homes evacuated overnight due to ongoing security alert in Derry

A number of families have been evacuated from their homes in Derry overnight.
The PSNI says a security alert is continuing in the Glenabbey Close area of the city.
Cordons are in place and residents have been told they can’t return home yet.
