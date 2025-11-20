Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Plane which crashed in Waterford had taken off from Sligo

It’s reported one person has died and two others were seriously injured a plane crashed in County Waterford.

RTE says the plane was flying between Sligo and Beziers, in France, when it turned around off the south coast of Ireland and headed back towards Waterford Airport before the crash.

The collision happened at around 10 to 1 this afternoon in Lisselan near Tramore, which is at the back of Waterford airport.

It appears to be a very serious incident with a big emergency response including the R117 helicopter.

The R685 is closed with diversions in place.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 20th

20 November 2025
Waterford Plane
News, Top Stories

Plane which crashed in Waterford had taken off from Sligo

20 November 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged not to abandon early starters on the DCB scheme

20 November 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

20 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 20th

20 November 2025
Waterford Plane
News, Top Stories

Plane which crashed in Waterford had taken off from Sligo

20 November 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged not to abandon early starters on the DCB scheme

20 November 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

20 November 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Restrictions in place following norovirus and flu outbreaks at LUH

20 November 2025
Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty says fuel poverty figures are ‘shocking’

20 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube