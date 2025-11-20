Plane which crashed in Waterford had taken off from Sligo

It’s reported one person has died and two others were seriously injured a plane crashed in County Waterford.

RTE says the plane was flying between Sligo and Beziers, in France, when it turned around off the south coast of Ireland and headed back towards Waterford Airport before the crash.

The collision happened at around 10 to 1 this afternoon in Lisselan near Tramore, which is at the back of Waterford airport.

It appears to be a very serious incident with a big emergency response including the R117 helicopter.

The R685 is closed with diversions in place.