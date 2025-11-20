Restrictions in place following norovirus and flu outbreaks at LUH

Visiting restrictions are in place on three wards at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Due to outbreaks of the winter vomiting bug (Norovirus) and flu, Letterkenny University Hospital is appealing to the public to comply with the current visiting restrictions that are in place in three wards at the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are in operation in Medical 5, Medical 8 and the Medical Short Stay wards.

Visitors to the affected wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only. To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, please contact the relevant ward manager in advance.

Visitors are requested to cooperate with hospital staff who are ensuring the restrictions are adhered to and visitors are also advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital. Infection control procedures are in place on the wards and will remain until further notice.

We would ask that anyone with symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or symptoms like a sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath, not to visit the hospital to help keep vulnerable patients safe.

These measures are vital to avoid spreading the virus to patients, visitors and staff and the hospital would like to thank the public for their co-operation at this time.

If you are visiting the hospital, minimise your risk of catching an infection by ensuring the following:

If you have any symptoms (diarrhoea/vomiting), you should not come to visit until all symptoms are fully resolved for at least 48 hours;

Clean your hands with soap and water after using toilet or visibly soiled hands;

Please do not use patient toilets on the wards or en-suites; visitor toilets are available at ground floor level.

Keeping up to date with your vaccines is the most important thing you can do to avoid serious illness from flu and COVID-19. Find your nearest clinic here Find a vaccine location in Ireland – HSE.ie