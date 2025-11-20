School safety road works taking place on R238

Motorists are being advised that resurfacing works are due to begin today on the R238 Regional Road, adjacent to Scoil Naomh Chonaill, Bunbeg, as part of School Safety works.

The works will take place along the entire frontage of the school for a length of 300m, from Bunbeg crossroads to the Speed Limit signs.

The works are currently expected to take 3 days to complete so will be completed by close of business on Monday 24th November.

The road will be blocked to traffic during the works and diversion signage will be erected to divert traffic appropriately.