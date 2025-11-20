Senator Boyle says more must be done to protect communities from coastal erosion

A Donegal Senator says the Office of Public Works and Donegal County Council must ensure work is done to protect communities from coastal erosion.

Senator Manus Boyle highlighted Inver, who was allocated €45,000 under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme in April this year, but has not seen the work completed.

Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan confirmed the responsibility lies with the OPW and local authorities to see the work done.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Boyle says people’s homes are at the brink of collapse and something must be done before another storm:

You can hear the full interaction here: