Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

Uisce Eireann says mains repair works in Convoy today may cause supply disruptions to Kilross and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 9pm tonight.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

20 November 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Restrictions in place following norovirus and flu outbreaks at LUH

20 November 2025
Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty says fuel poverty figures are ‘shocking’

20 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

20 November 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Restrictions in place following norovirus and flu outbreaks at LUH

20 November 2025
Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty says fuel poverty figures are ‘shocking’

20 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2025
cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns raised after investigation into reported illegal sale of antibiotics for animals in Brazil

20 November 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed calls to see Donegal Animal Rehabilitation building in Ballyare restored

20 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube