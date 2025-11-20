Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply issues in Convoy until 9pm tonight

Uisce Eireann says mains repair works in Convoy today may cause supply disruptions to Kilross and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 9pm tonight.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.
