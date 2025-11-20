Ways must be found to break through red tape – McGee

A Glenties Area Councillor says a way must be found to break through the mounds of red tape which he says are blocking progress with numerous projects.

Cllr Dennis McGee raised the issue of St Martin’s House, a community group home in Falcarragh, whose residents were moved out last year after a HIQA inspection raised grave concerns. However, he says, 15 months later, nothing has been done to repair the building because of rules about how funding applications must be made.

Cllr McGee also highlighted the fact that the old fire station is also out of commission, and being used for storage.

The 100% Redress Party Councillor says ways must be found around these issues………….