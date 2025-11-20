WURI say they’re more confident than ever about North West rail progress

Representatives of the West Ulster Railway Initiative say they’re confident of progress after a meeting this month with Junior Transport Minister Sean Canney to discuss advancing rail connectivity in the Northwest.

Describing the meeting as ‘positive and constructive’, spokesperson Charles Bradley says Minister Canney agreed to engage with Northern Ireland’s Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins, to explore joint funding for a full feasibility and route study into a proposed rail line linking Letterkenny and Derry on a shared island basis.

He says this is a significant development…………….

Pic – Liam Mulligan, Mary Casey, Charles Barclay, Minister of State Sean Canney and Reverend David Crooks Chairman of WURI