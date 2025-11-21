Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Cllr Michael McBride elected chairperson of ICBAN

Donegal Councillor Michael McBride has been appointed as Chairperson of ICBAN, the Irish Central Border Area Network. His election was confirmed at a meeting this week in Lifford.

Cllr McBride, who was Deputy Chair for the past 12 months, says here is a substantial number of infrastructure projects being progressed by the network, and he believes it will be a challenging, but rewarding year……..

 

Pic – Cllr McBride with his proposer, Cllr Winston Bennett (Cavan) and seconder, Cllr Anthony Molloy (Donegal)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
580506532_903255262024109_6646558908810691108_n
News

Funerals of two young men killed in Louth collision taking place today

21 November 2025
mcbride icban
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McBride elected chairperson of ICBAN

21 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube