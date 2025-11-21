Cllr Michael McBride elected chairperson of ICBAN

Donegal Councillor Michael McBride has been appointed as Chairperson of ICBAN, the Irish Central Border Area Network. His election was confirmed at a meeting this week in Lifford.

Cllr McBride, who was Deputy Chair for the past 12 months, says here is a substantial number of infrastructure projects being progressed by the network, and he believes it will be a challenging, but rewarding year……..

Pic – Cllr McBride with his proposer, Cllr Winston Bennett (Cavan) and seconder, Cllr Anthony Molloy (Donegal)