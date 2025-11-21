DCC budget meeting adjourns until Wednesday December 3rd

Donegal County Council’s budget meeting has been adjourned to allow for further discussions between members and officials.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning sought to adjourn the meeting to allow the various political groupings to meet with the executive and discuss potential changes to the draft budget.

It followed a 90-minute meeting between Fianna Fáil and members of the executive.

Sinn Féin Cllr Jack Murray said members should stay and reach a decision this evening. That was backed by Labour Cllr Martin Farren.

Fianna Fail’s Liam Blaney proposed the adjournment, backed by Cllr Michael McClafferty, who said it would give the members a chance to clear their heads and recharge their batteries.

The executive’s request for a 5% increase in the commercial rate is at the heart of what’s becoming an increasingly intractable impasse.

Fianna Fail whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan said they had sought clarification from the executive on a number of issues, but the executive was not in a position to answer those questions.

He said an adjournment would allow the executive to formulate answers and allow discussions to proceed.

The meeting will now reconvene on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Cllr Dennis McGee hit out at what he called secret meetings between Fianna Fail and senior officials.

He says everything should be done in the chamber: