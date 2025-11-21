DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

Donegal County Council’s annual budget meeting is underway at County House in Lifford, with members being asked to approve a 5% commercial rates increase in order to allow the council spend an estimated €224,034,793 next year.

Introducing the document at the meeting, Chief Executive John McLaughlin said the Draft Budget will cover the basic and essential activities that the Council is expected to deliver, as well as providing some monies to allow for further development.

As well as the Revenue Budget, which covers day to day expenditure, the council is also being asked to pass a capital budget which will see €551 million spent next year, and targets a total spend of €2.2 billion over the next three years.

Formal presentations will take place for much of the morning, with an adjournment expected after that to allow parties and political groupings to meet and discuss their positions.

Speculation among members is that it may be difficult to get a 5% rates increase agreed, with suggestions that a compromise of 2.5 to 3% may be sought.

Speaking before he opened the meeting, Cathoirleach Cllr Paul Canning told Highland Radio News that while there are potentially lengthy discussions ahead, he’s confident a decision will be reached today………