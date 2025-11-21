Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

Donegal County Council’s annual budget meeting is underway at County House in Lifford, with members being asked to approve a 5% commercial rates increase in order to allow the council spend an estimated €224,034,793 next year.

Introducing the document at the meeting, Chief Executive John McLaughlin said the Draft Budget will cover the basic and essential activities that the Council is expected to deliver, as well as providing some monies to allow for further development.

 

As well as the Revenue Budget, which covers day to day expenditure, the council is also being asked to pass a capital budget which will see €551 million spent next year, and targets a total spend of €2.2 billion over the next three years.

Formal presentations will take place for much of the morning, with an adjournment expected after that to allow parties and political groupings to meet and discuss their positions.

Speculation among members is that it may be difficult to get a 5% rates increase agreed, with suggestions that a compromise of 2.5 to 3% may be sought.

Speaking before he opened the meeting, Cathoirleach Cllr Paul Canning told Highland Radio News that while there are potentially lengthy discussions ahead, he’s confident a decision will be reached today………

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
580506532_903255262024109_6646558908810691108_n
News

Funerals of two young men killed in Louth collision taking place today

21 November 2025
mcbride icban
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McBride elected chairperson of ICBAN

21 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube