Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal and Inishowen bid for semi-final spot in Oscar Traynor Trophy

The Oscar Traynor Trophy

Donegal and Inishowen will meet in the first leg of their Oscar Traynor Trophy clash this coming Sunday at 2 o clock in Ballyare.

The competition has a different look to it this year as the winners of this tie will progress to the semi-final stage along with the three other provincial winners.

The Donegal Junior League won the battle of the two Donegal teams last year as they defeated the Inishowen Football League on penalties.

Eamonn Sheridan’s side were then beaten 4-2 by the Mayo League in the last eight.

Sheridan has been speaking to Chris Ashmore at a press event in the lead up to Sunday’s game and says the prospect of advancing straight into the semi-finals is exciting…

 

Donegal League player Adrian Delap also spoke to Chris and he says the familiarity of the two sets of players always makes for an interesting tussle…

 

Andrew Foley is the Head Of Academy at Portadown and has taken the reigns of Inishowen for the Oscar Traynor campaign. He says getting the opportunity to work with this group of players is the reason he took on the role…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Election Profiles-Joy beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr invites members of HSE to committee over mould issues

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Derry

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Top Stories

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time

21 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council meets today to consider Budget 2026

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Election Profiles-Joy beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr invites members of HSE to committee over mould issues

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Derry

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Top Stories

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time

21 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council meets today to consider Budget 2026

21 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 20th

20 November 2025
Waterford Plane
News, Top Stories

Plane which crashed in Waterford had taken off from Sligo

20 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube