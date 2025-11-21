Donegal and Inishowen bid for semi-final spot in Oscar Traynor Trophy

Donegal and Inishowen will meet in the first leg of their Oscar Traynor Trophy clash this coming Sunday at 2 o clock in Ballyare.

The competition has a different look to it this year as the winners of this tie will progress to the semi-final stage along with the three other provincial winners.

The Donegal Junior League won the battle of the two Donegal teams last year as they defeated the Inishowen Football League on penalties.

Eamonn Sheridan’s side were then beaten 4-2 by the Mayo League in the last eight.

Sheridan has been speaking to Chris Ashmore at a press event in the lead up to Sunday’s game and says the prospect of advancing straight into the semi-finals is exciting…

Donegal League player Adrian Delap also spoke to Chris and he says the familiarity of the two sets of players always makes for an interesting tussle…

Andrew Foley is the Head Of Academy at Portadown and has taken the reigns of Inishowen for the Oscar Traynor campaign. He says getting the opportunity to work with this group of players is the reason he took on the role…