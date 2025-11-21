Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford

Donegal County Council’s annual budget meeting may run into a second day after an adjournment this afternoon to allow further discussions between council officials and political groupings.

Members are being asked to approve a 5% increase in commercial rates to support spending of over €224 million next year; however, it is looking increasingly unlikely that councillors will agree to that.

Some speculate that a compromise of 2.5% might be reached, while many others say they will resist any increase.

Cllr Ali Farren, of the 100% Redress Party, says it is now looking increasingly likely that the meeting will be adjourned until next week:

