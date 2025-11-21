Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

Donegal County Council’s annual budget meeting may run into a second day after an adjournment this afternoon to allow further discussions between council officials and political groupings.

Members are being asked to approve a 5% increase in commercial rates to support spending of over €224 million next year; however, it is looking increasingly unlikely that councillors will agree to that.

Some speculate that a compromise of 2.5% might be reached, while many others say they will resist any increase.

Cllr Ali Farren, of the 100% Redress Party, says it is now looking increasingly likely that the meeting will be adjourned until next week: