Drunk driver arrested after car crashes through roundabout and knocks tree down in Letterkenny

A driver has been charged to court after crashing through a roundabout in Letterkenny and knocking down a tree.

Gardaí responded to a report of a road traffic collision on Wednesday night, where they inspected the vehicle involved and it was found to have extremely bald front tyres.

The driver also failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He will now appear in court.

Gardaí are urging road users to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to always conduct necessary safety checks before taking to the roads.

