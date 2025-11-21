Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardaí seize almost €2 million linked to international money-laundering network

Gardaí have seized almost €2 million euro linked to an international money-laundering network.

The operation stretches beyond Ireland, involving UK investigators and a Russian crime group.

Gardaí say the cash was recovered during several actions this year targeting couriers linked to a Russian network suspected of laundering drug money, including funds connected to the Kinahan cartel.

The National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized more than €1.36 million euro in Ireland during 2025 alone.

The UK’s National Crime Agency is also targeting the same groups, which investigators believe moved criminal cash across Europe and helped sanctioned Russian elites.

The Irish Independent reports the network also laundered money for the Kinahans as part of its wider activity.

Seven people remain before the courts here after operations in Dublin and Leitrim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Logo
News

Gardaí seize almost €2 million linked to international money-laundering network

21 November 2025
Election Profiles-Joy beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr invites members of HSE to committee over mould issues

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Derry

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Top Stories

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Logo
News

Gardaí seize almost €2 million linked to international money-laundering network

21 November 2025
Election Profiles-Joy beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr invites members of HSE to committee over mould issues

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Derry

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Top Stories

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time

21 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council meets today to consider Budget 2026

21 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 20th

20 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube