Gardaí seize almost €2 million linked to international money-laundering network

Gardaí have seized almost €2 million euro linked to an international money-laundering network.

The operation stretches beyond Ireland, involving UK investigators and a Russian crime group.

Gardaí say the cash was recovered during several actions this year targeting couriers linked to a Russian network suspected of laundering drug money, including funds connected to the Kinahan cartel.

The National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized more than €1.36 million euro in Ireland during 2025 alone.

The UK’s National Crime Agency is also targeting the same groups, which investigators believe moved criminal cash across Europe and helped sanctioned Russian elites.

The Irish Independent reports the network also laundered money for the Kinahans as part of its wider activity.

Seven people remain before the courts here after operations in Dublin and Leitrim.