HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

HIQA has posted reports following inspections of two centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Sliabh Glas Community Group Home was found to be compliant and substantially compliant, while Ard Clochar Community Group Homes recorded no non-compliances.

There were six residents at Sliabh Glas Community Group Home when the unannounced inspection took place in July.

Inspectors found that residents were receiving a safe and person-centred service and staff members were found to be knowledgeable about the needs of residents, their individual communication preferences and the supports required.

The report found that the centre were substantially compliant in the areas of positive behavioural support, risk management procedures and premises.

HIQA say some improvements were required to ensure full compliance with the regulations, which would further enhance the good care provided.

You can read the full report on Sliabh Glas Community Group Home here.

Meanwhile, there were nine residents present when the unannounced inspection took place at Ard Clochar Community Group Homes in July.

No non-compliances were recorded, with the report saying the centre offered a good service to residents and safeguarding was well managed, with residents telling the

inspector that if they had any concerns, they would be happy to speak to staff and were confident that any issues raised would be addressed.

You can read the full report on Ard Clochar Community Group Homes here.