Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

The newly established Donegal Local Safety Partnership held its first meeting this week.

Donegal County Council says the partnership, which replaces the former Joint Policing Committee, will be responsible for bringing all the relevant state services and the community together at local authority level and will play a pivotal role in addressing some of the challenges facing communities across the county.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle has been elected as Chairperson.

He says the partnership will help support local communities in allaying any fears they may have:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
LCSP 1
News, Audio

New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

21 November 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting underway in Lifford

21 November 2025
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

21 November 2025
580506532_903255262024109_6646558908810691108_n
News

Funerals of two young men killed in Louth collision taking place today

21 November 2025
mcbride icban
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McBride elected chairperson of ICBAN

21 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube