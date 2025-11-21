New Local Community Safety Partnership meets for the first time – AUDIO UPDATE

The newly established Donegal Local Safety Partnership held its first meeting this week.

Donegal County Council says the partnership, which replaces the former Joint Policing Committee, will be responsible for bringing all the relevant state services and the community together at local authority level and will play a pivotal role in addressing some of the challenges facing communities across the county.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle has been elected as Chairperson.

He says the partnership will help support local communities in allaying any fears they may have: