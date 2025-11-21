Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New whale species for Ireland washes up in Donegal

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed that a species of whale, never before recorded in Ireland, washed up in Donegal last weekend.

The initial discovery was made by a family walking along Sweet Nellies Beach on the Inishowen Peninsula who reported the sighting of a small, stranded 2-3m whale or dolphin to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

Volunteers from the IWDG responded quickly and arrived at the scene to recover the carcass and collect skin samples.

The IWDG and NPWS regional staff worked together to retrieve and transport the carcass to the Regional Laboratory in Cork for post-mortem examination and tests.

The Narwhal is a toothed whale found exclusively in the Arctic waters of the North Atlantic, north of 60° and it is the first time that the species has been recorded in Ireland.

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Derry crash victim named

21 November 2025
narwhal
News, Top Stories

New whale species for Ireland washes up in Donegal

21 November 2025
trolley Watch
News

23 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

21 November 2025
Advertisement

