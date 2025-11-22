Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ATU Donegal Ladies Manager Brid McGinty on “new achievement” for her side in reaching league semi-final

ATU Donegal Ladies Soccer Team

The ATU Donegal Ladies Soccer team defeated MTU Cork 4-3 on Wednesday to book their place in the WSCAI Division 1 Final.

Caoimhne Herron was among the goals as she netted a hat-trick in the win, with the other coming from Danielle Loughrey.

The final will be against SETU Waterford in early December in Athlone.

Manager Brid McGinty spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this week and said it was a “new achievement” for her side to reach the final.

Brid started by reflecting on the back-and-forth semi-final tussle with Cork this week…

Screenshot 2025-11-22 135146
News

Christmas light switch-ons taking place this weekend

22 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-22 101031
News, Top Stories

Rain warning issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

22 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann carrying out pump repair works in Falcarragh

22 November 2025
Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man charged to court on shoplifting offences

22 November 2025
Advertisement

