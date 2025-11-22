ATU Donegal Ladies Manager Brid McGinty on “new achievement” for her side in reaching league semi-final

The ATU Donegal Ladies Soccer team defeated MTU Cork 4-3 on Wednesday to book their place in the WSCAI Division 1 Final.

Caoimhne Herron was among the goals as she netted a hat-trick in the win, with the other coming from Danielle Loughrey.

The final will be against SETU Waterford in early December in Athlone.

Manager Brid McGinty spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this week and said it was a “new achievement” for her side to reach the final.

Brid started by reflecting on the back-and-forth semi-final tussle with Cork this week…