Christmas light switch-ons taking place this weekend

Thousands of visitors braved the chilly winter air to enjoy the annual Christmas Light Switch-On in Derry last night.

Christmas Lights in Strabane are being switched on this evening at 5 o’clock, with a series of markets and events taking place over the course of this afternoon.

The lights in Letterkenny, meanwhile, are being switched on tomorrow evening at 6pm.

******************

DCSDC release –

Derry city centre shone brightly yesterday evening as thousands of visitors braved the chilly winter air to enjoy the annual Christmas Light Switch-On, filling the streets with warmth, smiles and festive spirit.

Leading the merry celebrations in Derry City were none other than Santa Claus and the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, joined by a very special guest, Jenny Baird. Fresh from the Big Brother house, Jenny added extra sparkle to the event as she joined Santa and the Mayor in parading through the streets of Derry. Together, they brought the city to life, spreading holiday cheer and helping to illuminate Derry in truly spectacular style, delighting residents and visitors alike.

The parade set off from Bishop Street at 6.30pm, weaving its way through the bustling streets before concluding at Victoria Market Car Park. Despite the cold temperatures, families, friends and visitors lined the streets wrapped up warm, smiling, singing, and soaking up the festive magic.

Local favourite Micky Doherty kept the crowds entertained in Guildhall Square throughout the evening, with atmospheric music from the Strabane Brass Band and a beautiful performance by Encore Choir on the Guildhall steps.

A highlight of the evening was the illumination of Ireland’s tallest Christmas tree, an impressive 60-foot beacon of light standing proudly in Guildhall Square. As the Mayor, Santa and Jenny carried out the official switch-on, the tree burst into colour, producing cheers and applause from delighted spectators.

Mayor McHugh, said: “Tonight truly captured the spirit of Derry. Despite the frosty air, our community turned out in warmth, joy, and festive cheer. Walking alongside Santa and Jenny was a fantastic experience. As Mayor, seeing the city illuminated with lights and smiles has been a real highlight for me, a magical way to begin our Christmas celebrations for 2025.”

Crowds were encouraged to enjoy the procession from across the full parade route, which travelled via The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Ferryquay Gate, Orchard Street, Foyle Street, Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place and Strand Road before reaching its final destination at Victoria Market.

Minor traffic diversions supported safe event delivery throughout the evening, and the Council extended thanks to all agencies, staff and volunteers who helped ensure a smooth and enjoyable night for all.

The Christmas Light Switch-On follows last weekend’s successful Guildhall Craft Fair and marks another festive milestone in the Council’s 2025 Christmas programme, which continues with the Christmas light Switch on in Strabane today (Saturday 22nd November), the Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dances in Derry and Strabane and his Charity Christmas Party Night at the Guildhall.

Plan your festive Derry Strabane experience and explore the full programme at www.derrystrabane.com/Christmas