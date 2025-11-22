Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC Cathaoirleach says adjourning yesterday’s budget meeting was the right thing to do

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says adjourning the authority’s budget meeting was the right thing to do.

After an impasse was reached between members and officials at yesterday’s initial meeting, Fianna Fail proposed the adjournment, saying they had asked a number of questions that officials couldn’t answer.

After some debate, punctuated by claims from some independents that Fianna Fail were playing politics, it was decided to reconvene on Wednesday December 3rd, one day before the deadline.

At the root of the impasse is Finance Officer Richard Gibson’s request for a 5% commercial rates increase, which members are resisting.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning says members now have 12 days to have their concerns addressed.

He says adjourning was the right decision……..……

The budget can be accessed here – Budget 2026

A summary of the relevant legislation –

