Donegal sees record home insulation upgrades in 2025

Donegal saw a record number of home insulation upgrades carried out this year.

Only Laois recorded a higher increase in insulation works, with a 12.4% rise in upgrades.

Donegal is one of only four counties to break its record so far this year, with 954 grants for insulation works awarded, up from 863 last year.

The increase is largely due to a rise in floor insulation upgrades, with 122 carried out in the first ten months of the year, compared to 37 last year.

Improving roof insulation remains the most popular choice for households in Donegal, with 428 grants awarded between January and October, followed by cavity wall insulation with 301 upgrades.

There were 94 successful internal wall insulation grant applications, and internal wall insulation accounted for a further 15 measures.

The SEAI also awarded 243 grants for heat pumps in Donegal up to October, up from 168 for the entirety of 2024.

