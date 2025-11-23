Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McClafferty fears Uisce Eireann may look towards privatisation after December 2026

There’s been an increase in the number of people applying to Donegal County Council for funding to develop new wells to supply their homes with water.

That’s one of the headlines in a report on the council’s Rural Water Policy presented to a recent meeting of the authority’s Climate Action and Strategic Policy Committee.

The committee’s Chairperson, Cllr Michael McClafferty, is welcoming the report, but says the increase in the number of people requiring new wells points to a need for Irish Water to do more in rural areas.

However, he fears after the water service is fully decoupled from Donegal County Council at the end of next year, Uisce Eireann’s priority may be privatisation rather than public service………………

 

 

 

 

 

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

