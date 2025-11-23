Two young people from Donegal honoured at National Garda Youth Awards

Two young people in Donegal were honoured yesterday afternoon in Dublin at the National Garda Youth Awards.

Rhianna Reynolds was recognised for her work in helping others with ADHD and behavioural issues.

Using her own lived experience, Rhianna developed a tool designed to help young people with ADHD identify and express emotions, activate coping strategies, and seek support.

Meanwhile, Paddy Boyle, a native of Tory Island, was awarded for his actions that saved the life of a fisherman whose boat capsized.

Paddy contacted his father, who raised the alarm after hearing cries for help and then found the fisherman.

He then descended the cliff, pulled the fisherman halfway up, and remained with him until help arrived.