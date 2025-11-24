ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

The Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless has officially launched the Atlantic Technological University Veterinary Medicine Programme.

The event brought together senior university leadership, faculty, and regional stakeholders, including representatives from local and cross-border education bodies, veterinary practices, county councils, Senators, and TDs.

Minister Lawless acknowledged the substantial progress achieved to date, paying tribute to those leading the initiative within ATU, including Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, Prof Patrick Pollock, Head of Department of Veterinary & Surgery, and Dr Joanne Gallagher, Dean of the Faculty of Science & Health, as well as the wider senior management team and academic staff across Health Sciences.

President of the ATU, Dr. Orla Flynn, says the programme is a massive step forward:

Minister Lawless says this will also give a boost to the agricultural sector: