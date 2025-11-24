Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless has officially launched the Atlantic Technological University Veterinary Medicine Programme.

The event brought together senior university leadership, faculty, and regional stakeholders, including representatives from local and cross-border education bodies, veterinary practices, county councils, Senators, and TDs.

Minister Lawless acknowledged the substantial progress achieved to date, paying tribute to those leading the initiative within ATU, including Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, Prof Patrick Pollock, Head of Department of Veterinary & Surgery, and Dr Joanne Gallagher, Dean of the Faculty of Science & Health, as well as the wider senior management team and academic staff across Health Sciences.

President of the ATU, Dr. Orla Flynn, says the programme is a massive step forward:

Minister Lawless says this will also give a boost to the agricultural sector:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Proposed variations to the County Development Plan will go to public consultation in the new year

24 November 2025
Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty urges Creeslough families to confront the justice minister in their campaign for a public inquiry

24 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube