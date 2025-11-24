Home Heating Oil prices soar as SJI reports energy inflation is hitting people hard

The cost of home-heating oil is surging as the winter sets in.

A thousand litres is now around €80 more expensive than a month ago.

The surge comes as Social Justice Ireland reports the impact of rising everyday living costs is having a serious effect on low-income families and older people, particularly in the area of energy.

Oil distributors are reporting a surge in demand as households stock up for winter amid falling temperatures.

They say global demand and US sanctions on Russian oil firms are contributing to the increases.

Around one million homes rely on kerosene-based heating oil, and many are also dealing with recent electricity price rises.

The Irish Independent reports the average price for a 1,000-litre fill is now about €980, up from €900 in late October.

There is also a €300 gap between prices in the North and the Republic, with higher taxes and levies here seen as the main factor widening that difference.