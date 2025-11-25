Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mandate urges respect for shop workers

Shoppers are being urged to treat staff with respect as the busy festive period approaches.

Mandate trade union says retail workers are more likely to be abused or inappropriately treated by members of the public in the lead up to Christmas.

The union is also calling on shops to treat their staff properly and put rosters in place which allow people to balance work and family life.

Mandate Assistant General Secretary, Jim Fuery is appealing to people to show mutual respect for shop workers…………………..

Advertisement

