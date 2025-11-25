Motorists escape injury following Letterkenny road traffic collision

Motorists have escaped injury following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny this afternoon.
Gardaí received a report of the three-vehicle crash at the Mountain Top at around 3.15pm.
They say no injuries have been reported at this time.
