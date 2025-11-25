Mullooly again challenges EU parliament president on her refusal to refer Mercosur for an EU court opinion

Midlands-North-West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has again challenged the President of the European Parliament after her decision to stall a decision on a referral of the Mercosur trade agreement to the European Court of Justice

President Roberta Metsola declined to place a resolution on the agenda that would have asked the Court of Justice of the European Union

for an opinion on the legality of the EU-Mercosur trade package and the procedure proposed for its approval, saying it would contravene procudure.

Mr Mullooly challenged that on the floor of the parliament……….

President Metsola said she was relying on legal advice to the parliament, and suggested the court referral could go ahead in January. However Mr Mullooly claims the trade deal will have been pushed through by the European Commission before that.