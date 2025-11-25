Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New ATU vet school in Letterkenny is a flagship project for Ireland – Course head

 

The clinical lead of the new vet school at the ATU’s Letterkenny campus says they are already on what will be a long road to full accreditation.

The first students will enrol in September of next year, with the course is now available for application through the CAO.

The students will spend the first year at the Port Road campus, with the intention to move to a purpose built clinical facility in Carnamuggagh in 2027.

Professor Patrick Pollock is Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at the ATU.

He says there will be an initial forty students in the school when the course gets underway next September ……….

 

