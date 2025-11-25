There needs to be a vocal campaign for more beds in Carndonagh Hospital – Farren

A North Inishowen councillor is highlighting what he says is a pressing need for at least 20 extra beds at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Cllr Ali Farren visited the hospital recently after receiving a call from a family who were trying to get a bed for a family member who’s been in Letterkenny University Hospital for three weeks.

However, all 46 beds were full, and there is a waiting list that is getting longer.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Farren told Greg Hughes list it’s time for a local campaign…….