Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Independent assessment of Michael Leonard case to go ahead

The case of Donegal man Michael Leonard, who was killed by the RUC in 1973 has been raised in the Dáil this morning.

The 24-year-old died near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

Last year a fresh inquest was sought after new evidence in the case emerged.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee in light of new legacy frameworks being introduced:

 

 

Minister Helen McEntee responded saying that once the new reforms are implemented, Michael’s case will be independently assessed:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025
Michael Leonard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Independent assessment of Michael Leonard case to go ahead

27 November 2025
deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Noel Cunningham left shaken in deer collision as calls for culling grow

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025
Michael Leonard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Independent assessment of Michael Leonard case to go ahead

27 November 2025
deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Noel Cunningham left shaken in deer collision as calls for culling grow

27 November 2025
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demand for youth mental health support in Donegal up 34% – Jigsaw

27 November 2025
ballybofey garda station
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian injured in Ballybofey collision on Main Street

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube