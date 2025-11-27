Independent assessment of Michael Leonard case to go ahead

The case of Donegal man Michael Leonard, who was killed by the RUC in 1973 has been raised in the Dáil this morning.

The 24-year-old died near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

Last year a fresh inquest was sought after new evidence in the case emerged.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee in light of new legacy frameworks being introduced:

Minister Helen McEntee responded saying that once the new reforms are implemented, Michael’s case will be independently assessed: