Taoiseach says steps are being taken to boost CDNT recruitment

The Taoiseach says improvements are on the way in the provision of services for children with disabilities.

Michael Martin told the Dail that the vacancies in counties like Donegal and Mayo reflect a problem with recruitment rather than a shortage of funding, saying extra college places are being created in a bid to increase the number of qualified professionals in the field.

He was questioned by Mayo Deputy Paul Lawless, who said there is a crisis in the CDNT sector across the whole north west region………